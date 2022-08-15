CPHFW: MWORKS Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion brand MWORKS unveiled their Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Collection, that was inspired by “Boys in shorts love flowers” slogan, on August 10th, as part of the recently finished Copenhagen Fashion Week. The collection explores floral theme from a florist point of view, both as an art – poetic and sensual, and as work – a florist workshop daily routine. It fuses workwear with sensitivity. The brand was the finalist of this season’s Zalando Sustainability Award at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

“The main theme of the collection comes from the motto: “Boys in shorts love flowers”. A slogan written on a vintage t-shirt that Martin (creative director) found at the flea market in the Marolles district in Brussels. This sentence was very catchy, simple, and direct, exactly the tone MWORKS wanted around its unstructured summer wardrobe. There is a strong place for hybridation of the clothes: a “poncho parka” made with a British gabardine, a “hooded worker shirt”, a neo-Tennis short, and a “zip pants” constructed with zips and buttons in aim to transform its shape depending on how you want to wear it.” – from MWORKS