Intimacy & Tactility: FEELS LIKE PRADA Fall Winter 2021.22

Photographer David Sims and creative director Ferdinando Verderi team up for Prada

Discover PRADA Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign lensed by fashion photographer David Sims, with creative direction from Ferdinando Verderi. FEELS LIKE PRADA campaign explores feelings, intimacy and tactility. It captures the spirit of the brand’s complex and ever-changing nature.

This narrative will come to life through a variety of experimental activations during Fall 2021, spanning digital and physical – life, re-fashioned, through the lens of Prada. Real-world spaces and quotidian objects will be enveloped in tactile patterns drawn from the Fall Winter 2021 collection, alongside building façades also featured in the campaign imagery – objects and places that can be touched, felt.” – Prada

