Kelvin Harrison Jr & Louis Partridge Pose for Prada Holiday 2024

Italian fashion house Prada presents its Holiday 2024 campaign, The Dinner Guests, reimagining festive gatherings as a luxurious blend of fashion and culinary indulgence. The setting revolves around an opulent dining table, elegantly adorned with fine crystal, porcelain, and holiday-themed decorations. Prada’s signature house patterns are easily carried into these decorative objects, turning every plate, glass, and accessory into a reflection of the brand’s visual narrative.

At the heart of the scene is a sense of abundance and spontaneity, with accessories like handbags placed among the dining elements, evoking the idea of gifts casually left behind. The use of intricate tableware showcases Prada’s ability to extend its influence beyond fashion, reinforcing the idea that lifestyle objects can be an extension of personal style. The carefully selected china and crystal reflect Prada’s distinctive aesthetic codes, marrying elegance with subtle playfulness.

The guest list is equally noteworthy, featuring talents from across the globe. American actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., multi-talented artist Maya Hawke, South Korean K-pop sensation KARINA, and rising British actor Louis Partridge gather around the table, each bringing a unique cultural element to the campaign.

Adding a whimsical touch to the campaign are Prada’s life-sized ‘Tricks’ robots, which come to life as unexpected guests. These playful figures move beyond accessories, becoming part of the narrative. Their quirky interactions reflect Prada’s playful attitude toward luxury, blurring the line between the ordinary and the extraordinary.

The creative vision, captured by photographer Willy Vanderperre, transforms the dinner setting into an intimate stage where the festive and the surreal coexist. Ferdinando Verderi’s direction emphasizes spontaneity, with each guest interacting organically within the space, giving the imagery an air of authenticity.

Adding to the richness of the Prada Holiday 2024 campaign are indulgences from Marchesi 1824, Milan’s storied pasticceria. The table is laden with elaborately crafted cakes and Panettone, symbolizing Milanese tradition and festive delight. These culinary elements are a nod to Prada’s deep connection with Italian heritage.