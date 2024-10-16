nonnative X ASICS Unveil the GEL-Terrain in Earthy Hues

Outdoor enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike have something to look forward to with the release of the nonnative x ASICS GEL-Terrain. This collaborative effort between two Japanese brands brings together technical performance and understated style, with the sneaker set to drop on October 19 exclusively through nonnative.

The design takes a functional approach, dipping the GEL-Terrain in GORE-TEX to enhance its resilience against unpredictable weather. The sneaker’s all-brown palette exudes an earthy, nature-ready vibe, while a mesh GORE-TEX base ensures breathability and waterproof protection. Complementing the mesh are suede overlays in matching brown, adding layers of texture to the design.

A subtle yet sleek forest green lining peeks through, giving the shoe a refined touch that remains in tune with the outdoors. Branding details are seamlessly integrated into the aesthetic, with “GEL-Terrain” brushed lettering on the lateral side and a nonnative logo subtly stamped on the lower heel. Co-branding continues on the tongue, where an ASICS and GORE-TEX patch insignia proudly marks the collaboration.

Performance-wise, the nonnative x ASICS GEL-Terrain is built for rugged environments, offering both durability and comfort. Whether navigating city streets or hiking trails, this sneaker ensures you are ready for any terrain.

Set to release on October 19, the collaborative GEL-Terrain will be available for purchase directly through nonnative. With its weatherproof features and elevated design, this sneaker delivers a perfect blend of style and functionality, appealing to both outdoor adventurers and collectors alike.