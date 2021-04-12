Cai Xu Kun, Austin Augie & Le’Andre Sanders Pose for PRADA Linea Rossa

Singer and songwriter Cai Xu Kun, photographer and BMX rider Austin Augie, and skateboarder Le’Andre Sanders star in the PRADA Linea Rossa Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed by visual artist Martine Syms. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with styling from Max Clark, and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

“For Spring Summer 2021, the Prada Linea Rossa campaign reinvents the brand’s iconic ‘red line’ as the demarcations of spaces designated for sport, universal markers recognised in communities around the world. Skate parks across the diverse terrains of Los Angeles, USA and Shanghai, China are united through these delineations – marking out new territories and spaces for activity, for unity within communities.” – from Prada.

