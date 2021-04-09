MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Oscar Johansson by Jeanne Dart

The handsome Oscar Johansson at Trend Model Management stars in Ascetic story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jeanne Dart. In charge of styling was Carolina Rueda, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Judith Roman.

For the session Oscar is wearing selected pieces from Rick Owens, Ester Ferrando, Andrés Zurru, Guess, Kim Jones, Álvaro Mars, Tommy Hilfiger, Costume The Stylist Room, Dr. Martens, Lorenzo Martinez, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Le Swing, Pablo Erroz, Oscar de la Renta, Aldo, Georgiela Studio, Destroy, Bikkembergs, Balenciaga, Wedu, Calvin Klein, and Boss.

Photographer and Art Director: Jeanne Dart @jeannedart_ph

Stylist: Carolina Rueda @carolinaruedafashionstylist

Hair, Makeup Artist: Judith Roman @artactiive

Model: Oscar Johansson at Trend Model Management @oscarjhsson