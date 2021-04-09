in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Oscar Johansson by Jeanne Dart

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Oscar Johansson lensed by Jeanne Dart

Oscar Johansson
Coat: Rick Owens

The handsome Oscar Johansson at Trend Model Management stars in Ascetic story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jeanne Dart. In charge of styling was Carolina Rueda, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Judith Roman.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Oscar is wearing selected pieces from Rick Owens, Ester Ferrando, Andrés Zurru, Guess, Kim Jones, Álvaro Mars, Tommy Hilfiger, Costume The Stylist Room, Dr. Martens, Lorenzo Martinez, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Le Swing, Pablo Erroz, Oscar de la Renta, Aldo, Georgiela Studio, Destroy, Bikkembergs, Balenciaga, Wedu, Calvin Klein, and Boss.

Oscar Johansson
Sweater: Ester Ferrando
Oscar Johansson
Sunglasses: Guess
Shirt: Andrés Zurru
Vest: Kim Jones
Pants: Álvaro Mars
Oscar Johansson
Hat: Vintage
Blouse: Andrés Zurru
Sweater: Tommy Hilfiger
Pants: Costume The Stylist Room
Shoes: Dr. Martens
Oscar Johansson
Vest: Lorenzo Martinez
Oscar Johansson
Wool hat: Dolce & Gabbana
Gloves: Emporio Armani
Chains: Le Swing Vintage
V, Sweater: Pablo Erroz
Pants: Álvaro Mars
MMSCENE STYLE
Trench: Andrés Zurru
Pants: Oscar de la Renta
MMSCENE STYLE
Glasses: Costume The Stylist Room
Jacket: Georgiela Studio
Pants: Andrés Zurru
Shoes: Destroy
MMSCENE STYLE
Coat: Bikkembergs
Shirt: Balenciaga
Shorts: Wedu
MMSCENE STYLE
Sweater: Ester Ferrando
Boots: Andrés Zurru
MMSCENE STYLE
Trench: Andrés Zurru
Pants: Oscar de la Renta
Shoes: Aldo
MMSCENE STYLE
Shirt: Balenciaga
Shorts: Wedu
Socks: Calvin Klein
Boots: BOSS
MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket: Georgiela Studio
Pants: Andrés Zurru

Photographer and Art Director: Jeanne Dart @jeannedart_ph
Stylist: Carolina Rueda @carolinaruedafashionstylist
Hair, Makeup Artist: Judith Roman @artactiive
Model: Oscar Johansson at Trend Model Management @oscarjhsson

