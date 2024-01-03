Spontaneous Intimacy: Prada Spring Summer 2024 Collection

The Prada Spring Summer 2024 campaign emerges as a refreshing reaffirmation of the enduring essence of fashion amidst an era dominated by constructed stories and promoted lifestyles. It reminds us that fashion is fundamentally about clothing within life’s contexts, captured in the transient yet impactful procession of the fashion show. In this campaign, the typically fleeting narrative of fashion shows is extended and amplified throughout the season, giving it a lasting presence and significance.

Photographer Willy Vanderperre captures a series of honest and pure portraits, striking a balance between spontaneous intimacy and sophisticated formalism. Each image beautifully encapsulates the persona of the individuals, celebrating their unique characters and stories. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi.

The campaign explores the cinematic world, acknowledging cinema as a craft that thrives both as a collaborative effort and as a space for individual talent and creativity. Continuing with Prada’s tradition of featuring Hollywood talent that resonates with the Prada man, the campaign introduces three internationally acclaimed actors: Harris Dickinson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Troye Sivan. In a departure from traditional roles, these actors are celebrated for their real-life personas, positioning them as protagonists of their own narratives. They are presented as themselves, adding an authentic and personal dimension to the campaign.

This approach highlights the individuality of each featured actor while situating them within the broader collective narrative of the campaign. It underscores the notion that while fashion and cinema are about collaboration and collective efforts, they are also profoundly about celebrating individuality and personal expression.