Park Bo Gum is the Cover Star of Elle Thailand January 2023 Issue

Actor Park Bo Gum takes the cover story of Elle Thailand Magazine‘s January 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ahn Jooyoung. In charge fo styling was E-Joo Kim, with production from Mi-Kang Kim. Beauty is work of hair stylist Nae-Joo Park, and makeup artist Young Lee. For the session Park Bo Gum is wearing selected pieces from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Born on June 16, 1993, in Mok-dong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, South Korea, Park Bo-gum is a renowned South Korean actor and singer who has captivated audiences with his diverse range of roles in both film and television. Known for his compelling performances and charismatic presence, Park has established himself as one of the leading figures in the Korean entertainment industry.

From a young age, Park Bo-gum was drawn to the arts, learning to play the piano and violin. Tragically, he lost his mother when he was in fourth grade. Despite this loss, he showed a remarkable passion for the arts and sports, joining the varsity swimming team of Seoul Mokdong Middle School. His artistic journey continued at Myongji University, where he pursued a degree in Musical Theater, actively participating in various cultural activities and theatrical productions.

Park’s entry into the entertainment world was marked by his roles in the melodrama “Wonderful Days” and the adaptation of the Japanese manga “Nodame Cantabile,” titled “Naeil’s Cantabile.” These early roles earned him critical acclaim and nominations for Best New Actor.

His career took a turn with his role in the crime drama “Hello Monster” in 2015, where he played a psychopathic lawyer. This role diverged from his previous image and earned him rave reviews and awards, including Best Supporting Actor. He then portrayed a genius Go player in the hit series “Reply 1988” (2015-2016), which achieved the highest ratings in Korean cable television history at the time.

Park’s versatility was again on display in the historical drama “Love in the Moonlight” (2016), where he played a Joseon crown prince. The series was both a domestic and international success, leading to a phenomenon termed “Moonlight Syndrome” and garnering Park numerous accolades.

Park’s impact extends beyond his roles on screen. He was named the youngest Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year and was the first actor to top the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list.

Despite his successful career, Park fulfilled his obligatory military service, enlisting in the South Korean navy in 2020 and serving in the military band. He was discharged in February 2022 and quickly resumed his acting career.

Photography © Ahn Jooyoung for Elle Thailand, read more at ellethailand.com