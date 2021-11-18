MOSCHINO Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Designer Jeremy Scott presented MOSCHINO Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection with a short film. The collection was inspired by the designer’s fantasy about how he dresses, how he dressed in the past and how he imagines himself. The backdrop of the lookbook is the outer space which presents the fantasy world in which most of us live in through our screens.

Scott described the Fantasy Boys collection as a way to express yourself. He incorporated the cyberspace colors and textures, grunge, techno and 2000s elements. The collection is bold, and it brings the youth-driven impulse to express yourself especially if you feel different.

Photographer Marcus Mam captured the video and lookbook featuring models Alfredo Diaz and Nic Kim. In charge of hair styling was Danilo, with makeup from Lottie and manicure from Yoko Sakakura. In charge of casting direction were Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman.