Saint Laurent Rive Droite Collaborates With SUPER73 Motorbikes

Saint Laurent collaborated with the California-based electric motorbike company SUPER73 on a new version of the SUPER73-S2. The new model is combining Saint Laurent’s signature timeless style with the construction of the iconic SUPER73-S2 electric motorcycle. This limited edition includes statement finishes and seamlessly combines function with impeccable design.

Anthony Vaccarello also redesigned an iconic style of the Hedon two-wheeled helmet in total black, as well as the bomber jacket with iconic brand K-Way. Together, they reinterpreted a limited edition unisex K-Way bomber with a tiger print and a graphic touch.

All the products will be available exclusively at Saint Laurent Rive Droite boutiques in Paris and Los Angeles, and online.