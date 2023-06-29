Discover Moncler Grenoble Pre-Fall 2023 Collection

Discover the epitome of lightweight layering designed for all your outdoor adventures. Moncler Grenoble is dedicated to maximizing your year-round exploration, and their latest Pre-Fall 2023 collection captures this ambition with stunning lightweight pieces tailored for both the trail and the city.

It’s a meticulously crafted assortment, perfect for immediate wear, allowing you to immerse yourself in nature before the snowfall. Moncler’s masterful construction techniques, functional fabrications, and rich heritage converge in this collection, offering top-of-the-line essentials for outdoor enthusiasts.

Both the men’s and women’s themes showcase shared motifs, textures, colors, and features, creating a cohesive and unmistakable aesthetic.

Vibrant apple green, earthy khaki, and warm brown hues take center stage, conveying a sense of outdoor functionality on Polartec zippered fleeces, recycled GORE-TEX shell jackets, and perfectly coordinated trousers and shorts. Abstracted topographic maps lend an intriguing touch reminiscent of tie-dyed landscapes, adorning the new-season Peyrus hooded jacket and adding subtle depth to the gray Granges jacket and tech shorts.

Graphic coordinates paying homage to Grenoble, the line’s alpine namesake, reinforce its mountainous DNA. Bold color-blocking in green, black, off-white, and cobalt creates impactful visual contrasts. Accessory options abound, including functional backpacks, caps, and beanie hats. The iconic Trailgrip technical sneaker receives a Moncler Grenoble update in a stylish earthy khaki colorway.

The Moncler Grenoble Pre-Fall 2023 collection is set to release on July 1st, available at select boutiques and online at moncler.com. Prepare to embrace the great outdoors in style.