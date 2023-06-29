Noon Goons Drop the Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Noon Goons unveils its highly anticipated Fall Winter 2023 collection, an authentic representation of the Southern California youth spirit.

Inspired by the magnetic and unapologetic mindset of teenage adolescence, the collection and accompanying look book imagery effortlessly capture the essence of an eternal summer spent riding waves, immersing in music, and cherishing the company of friends.

Reflecting a carefree attitude, the foundation of the collection is built upon classic graphic tees and iconic sweats, providing the perfect canvas for an impeccably curated selection of unique shirts and quilted flannels. Elevating the ensemble, coordinated jacket and pant sets showcase meticulous craftsmanship in woven houndstooth, tartan, and snakeskin-print denim.

Staying true to the brand’s signature color palette of black, white, gray, and baby blue, unexpected bursts of neon green and pink inject a vibrant energy, completing a collection designed for seamless mixing and playful mismatching.

Embodying the spirit of Los Angeles, the Noon Goons Fall Winter 2023 collection proudly bears the label “Made in LA.” Produced in limited quantities, each piece is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship.

Ranging in price from $55 to $489 USD, the collection is now available for purchase at NoonGoons.com, the Noon Goons Factory Store, and select global retailers, offering fashion enthusiasts a chance to embrace the unique allure of Southern California’s youth culture.