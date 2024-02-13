PUMA Celebrates the Return of Mostro Sneakers at NYFW

On February 8th, PUMA unveiled an unprecedented spectacle, “Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show,” marking a dynamic commencement to New York Fashion Week. Hosted at the Park Avenue Armory, a site steeped in history within New York, PUMA ingeniously reimagined the venue with an array of light displays, projections, experiential installations, and a captivating musical performance by Eartheater. This event was orchestrated to herald the comeback of the iconic Mostro sneaker, renowned for its low-profile design that boldly challenges conventional norms.

The Mostro sneaker, which first made its mark in 1999, draws its name from the Italian word for ‘monster.’ This footwear, retrieved from the depths of PUMA’s rich archives, is celebrated for its distinctive features, including a spiked sole and an adaptable strap closure, which have become its hallmarks. In a showcase styled by Alastair McKimm and in collaboration with PUMA’s Global Creative Director Heiko Desens, the event spotlighted a curated selection of both custom and commercial offerings from the upcoming AW24 collections, all designed to complement the Mostro’s unique aesthetic. Celebrated for its innovation at the time of its original launch, the Mostro today is revered as a masterpiece that encapsulates PUMA’s unique ethos at the crossroads of sport and fashion.

Adding to the event’s excitement, the Mostro campaign, directed by PUMA x F1 Creative Director A$AP Rocky, who also stars in it, was launched across digital and social media platforms just before the show’s unveiling.

The event attracted an impressive roster of notable guests, including Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Davido, Kyle Kuzma, Becky G, Hari Nef, Eartheater, Caleb McLaughlin, GloRilla, Lauren London, Jay Brown, Emory Jones, Rickey Thompson, Yvesmark Chery, Stephanie Hui, Coco Bassey, and Harry Hill. Their presence underscored the event’s significance in the fashion calendar and PUMA’s continued influence in blending the worlds of sport and style.