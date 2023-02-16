Discover PUMA x Rhuigi Villaseñor Drop 2

Sportswear brand PUMA and Los Angeles designer Rhuigi Villaseñor introduced a part two of their capsule collection that celebrates American classics. The coast-to-coast collaboration links Rhuigi’s home of Los Angeles with the cultural melting pot of New York City. The diversity and cultural richness of NYC’s five boroughs serve as the inspiration for the capsule, and also the setting for this latest editorial. The campaign for PUMA x Rhuigi part two celebrates a shared experience that unites all New Yorkers; the humble pizza slice. Set at family-owned institution Lenny’s Pizza, the editorial is fronted by Kia Patrón, Tyliv Bonaparte and owner of Lenny’s Pizza, Frank Giordano.

Centered around the aesthetics of college athletics and Americana at large, part two of the capsule includes a Varsity Jacket, Double-Layered Hoodie, and a fresh take on the PUMA Slipstream, all created in collaboration with Rhuigi. “New York Worldwide” graphics on the apparel pay homage to the music, style, and culture of the Big Apple, while a timeless green and cream color scheme further evokes a vintage feel