CELINE HOMME Portrait Of A Musician: Julian Casablancas

The Strokes and The Voidz lead singer Julian Casablancas posed in looks from CELINE HOMME for the latest Portrait Of A Musician session photographed at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles by Hedi Slimane. The Strokes performed at Celine‘s Fall Winter 2023 womenswear show, alongside Iggy Pop and Interpol.

“Casablancas has collaborated with artists such as Daft Punk, Danger Mouse, Santigold, and Pharrell, he owns the independent record label Cult Records. The Strokes have also announced the upcoming release of a special vinyl box set. Titled ‘The Singles – Volume 01’, the set will feature singles from their first three albums, B-sides and rarities. It will be pressed on black vinyl and the artwork from each original release will be replicated in the package. It will be released on February 24th, 2023 via RCA Records/Legacy Recordings.” – from Celine