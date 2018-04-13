Top model Xavier Buestel enlisted to pose for Reserved’s latest design collection, the Re.Design.02 2018. The collection already available in Reserved’s global stores is a carefully selected mix of denim and jersey pieces, with a special outlook on lightweight season appropriate outerwear pieces. In addition to an occasional bomber jacket, spotlight taken various versions of denim jackets, the collection also adds up the must have pieces of the season the trench coat.

Xavier is represented by Success Models in Paris, scroll down for more of the new RESERVED collection lookbook.



All images courtesy of Reserved