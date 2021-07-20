Discover Fausto Puglisi’s First Menswear Collection for ROBERTO CAVALLI

Discover ROBERTO CAVALLI Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that pays tribute to pop icons – artist Andy Warhol and boxer Mike Tyson, presented with a video directed by Tommaso Ottomano. Models Jaad Belgaid, Russel White, Madior Fall, Junho Ock, Jonas Barros, Alessio Pozzi, Andrea Silenzi, Paco Diouf, Hasan Ali, and Simone Bricchi star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Francis Delacroix. The collection reinterprets idea of masculinity as both strong and fragile at the same time. For his first menswear collection for the Italian luxury house, designer Fausto Puglisi was inspired by the world of boxing, as well as with Roberto Cavalli‘s Serpentine fragrance. Cavalli’s man is free-spirited, confident, daring, and enigmatic.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

Tyson may not be your regular perfect hero, but he is a man who fell and got up more than once in his life. The chance of having him in the campaign for my first menswear collection for Cavalli excited me not only because he is an icon and someone I have always admired for his style and imagery, but I also think working with him sparks healthy controversy and conversation. People often see only what they want to see – most people don’t know he has his own foundation, is an advocate for mental health and has his own CBD company and podcast series. Looking at all that he has survived to be where he is now, that takes true grit and resilience. To me that grit, resilience and personal sense of style embodies the core essence of Cavalli. – Fausto Puglisi