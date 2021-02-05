Models Grace Musase, Alessio Pozzi, and Parker Van Noord star in ETRO Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. Styling is work of Géraldine Saglio, with beauty from hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni. In charge of creative direction was Macs Iotti, with casting direction from Piegiorgio Del Moro.

“The pictures intentionally wink at the way we were to define the way we are. If the prints, but also the accessories, are an archive anthology, with imaginative names such as Bandiere da Parata, I fiori del Cielo or L’Albero delle Meraviglie, the images are an obvious homage to a perhaps more carefree decade. Not for ETRO. What remains, in order to evolve, is in fact the joyous urge to mix signs and meanings, the vital freedom in merging worlds, the immediacy of fashion as a pure expression of joy. Yesterday and today.” – from ETRO