Malick Bodian Models JIL SANDER Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Photographer Joel Meyerowitz captured Jil Sander’s FW21 campaign starring Malick Bodian

©JIL SANDER, Photography by Joel Meyerowitz

Discover JIL SANDER Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign featuring top model Malick Bodian lensed by the legendary photographer Joel Meyerowitz. In charge of art direction was Heiko Keinath. The campaign was inspired by the birthplace of Renaissance – Tuscany. With the campaign Meyerowitz blurs the lines between subjectivity and objectivity, suggesting that we are interconnected with space, nature, and our shadows.

©JIL SANDER, Photography by Joel Meyerowitz

It was a privilege to collaborate and share ideas with a legend of photography and a thinker like Joel. He is a true innovator who has almost singlehandedly introduced colour into art photography. His sensitivity, sense of humor, and instinct for composition, turn reality into art – Lucie and Luke Meier

©JIL SANDER, Photography by Joel Meyerowitz
©JIL SANDER, Photography by Joel Meyerowitz
©JIL SANDER, Photography by Joel Meyerowitz

