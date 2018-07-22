July is getting pretty warm, and we have some of the best Instagram moments from last week – featuring Neels Visser, Cameron Dallas, Corentin Huard, Matt Law, Ton Heukels, Isaiah Hamilton, Iasonas Laios, Barak Shamir, Patrick Lawry, Florian Macek, Zander Hodgson, Edison Fan, Jordan Torres, Oliver Cheshire and Ryan Frederick.

It’s a busy month of getting summer vacation moments up on the gram, some of the best from last week:

“I have this thought of getting a car go back and fourth in my head all the time, but after driving this baby I think my next car will have to be a classic 🙃🧐” @neelsvisser

“The water in the pool was too cold so i decided to read a book instead” @therealtonheukels

““Pizza shop horrors “ International Player With The passport “ @isaiahkhamilton

“It was too hot for his feet , he’s getting heavy haha” @camerondallas

“When in Corfu” @iasonas_laios

“ME y TREE 🐲 #Ibiza” @mattclaw

@itsbarakshamir



“18/07/18” @lawry98

“Pick one 😜” @florianmacek

“Wednesday Night Ralax 🇮🇹🏡#relax#home#hometown” @pozzialessio

“What do you see? A Glass half full or half empty. Remember your perspective could change everything.” @matthew_noszka

“Endless summer” @zanderhodgson

“Rome was not built in one day. Neither was your body. #fitness” @edisonfanye

“I’m keepin focus, fuck everything else. 🦍” @officialjt

“London neighbors @pascalispunk” @kortajarenajon

“Here for you 💦🔥” @corentinhuard

“Summer babies are the best 🙊” @oliver_cheshire

“Ocean breeze” @ryancfrederick