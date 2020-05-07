in IMG Models, Lookbooks, Menswear, ZARA

Rockwell Harwood Models ZARA Spring Summer 2020 Looks

Austin Augie captured the handsome Rockwell Harwood for Zara’s SS20 latest story

Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA

The handsome Rockwell Harwood at IMG Models stars in Zara‘s latest Spring Summer 2020 menswear story photographed at his apartment by Austin Augie.

Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA
Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA

Rockwell Harwood
©ZARA

