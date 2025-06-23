Embrace: Saul Nash Spring Summer 2026 Collection

For Spring Summer 2026, Saul Nash returns to Milan with EMBRACE, a collection shaped by human connection and the nuances of physical contact. This season shifts away from the solo figure and focuses instead on shared gestures, the subtle space between bodies, and how clothing moves through intimacy.

Nash builds this collection around movement, not just in motion but in response. He constructs each garment with sensitivity to pressure, direction, and rhythm. Materials stretch, contract, or drape to reflect touch. Flight jackets carry his kinetic cut lines and pair with trousers that unbutton to shift shape.

Tailoring enters with precision but never loses its link to Nash’s athletic roots. A hooded Oxford shirt in water-resistant cotton Poplin sits beside a half-lined Punta di Milano Marl suit that recalls track gear in feel but sharpens the silhouette into something more defined. A pinstripe version, cut in tropical wool, offers flexibility with detachable sleeves and a built-in hood, pushing suiting into modular territory.

Soft and structured fabrics move together across the body. Boxy Bemberg cupro shirts slide across the frame with asymmetric necklines. Hooded jerseys layer over draped mesh made of recycled polyester. Nash approaches menswear as material language, one that speaks through texture, function, and touch. Greys, faded purples, and pale yellows trace a color map that balances tension with calm.

Throughout the collection, Nash builds emotional cues into the design. Compression tops stretch printed hands across the chest, as though someone presses in close. ISKO denim twinsets, zippered jackets and barrel-cut jeans, carry a hazy engraving of two entwined bodies, softening the surface with visual memory.

Transparent plaid boxer shorts pair with matching capes. Jockstraps enter the styling without subtext, they sit beside other layers, treated with the same logic. A bamboo jersey Henley clings to the torso, its asymmetric closure unfastening just enough to expose the chest. Ripstop nylon trousers zip open along the leg, revealing a mesh lining that allows the wearer to decide how much remains visible.

Sling bags crafted from recycled nylon respond to wear, their texture wrinkling with use. Gilets and short shorts follow suit, echoing that crinkled surface. Birkenstock provides footwear Reykjavik, Boston Nova, and London styles support the looks with grounded simplicity. Cubits eyewear completes the collection with sculpted frames that repeat the curves found in Nash’s tailoring.

The show unfolds inside a room wrapped in red curtains. Male pairs move in unison, waltzing quietly without explanation. Their movements speak more than their expressions, and their roles remain unspoken. Nash leaves space for interpretation. He never defines the connection between the dancers, just as he never forces a single meaning onto the clothes.