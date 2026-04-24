Demna Photographs Generation Gucci With Archive Focus

Gucci launches Generation Gucci through a campaign photographed by Demna, who sets a controlled visual direction from the outset. The project builds a party wardrobe through stripped-back styling and sharper silhouettes. The looks rely on reduced layering and cleaner construction. Materials and proportion take priority, with each outfit presented in a more contained and deliberate way.

The collection leans into archive references drawn from multiple decades, with a strong link to a 1990s direction. These elements shape the structure of the wardrobe without direct repetition. Generation Gucci lookbook first appeared last December, presenting a runway show that never took place. This campaign continues that idea, pushing further into archival material and adjusting it through updated proportions and styling.

The Jackie 1961 returns with altered proportions that shift its familiar structure. Ballet flats inspired by Gucci Valigeria now appear in men’s sizes. Loafers take on a lighter construction, described by the house as carrying “the unstructured lightness of dancing shoes.”

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The ready-to-wear offering continues this approach through tailoring and material. Slim-cut two-piece suits define the core of the wardrobe, paired with leather and suede sets that hold a controlled outline. Textured coats introduce a lighter feel, while silk pieces carry equestrian prints drawn from archival scarves.