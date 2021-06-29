PFW: Discover SEAN SUEN Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover SEAN SUEN Spring Summer 2022 Ephemeral Collection, presented with a video and lookbook, on Thursday, June 24th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores a fleeting moment of blistering and scorching sensations through the ephemeral and irradiant love between people. The designer uses his clothes as a medium for expressing emotions and establishes connections between clothes and people.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

We have been lucky enough to live in the same lasting day, but unfortunately I am at dusk, while you are at dawn. Between us, there is an eternal distance that the night cannot cross. However, there will always be a moment, as if that night, as if I were in your dream, and you in mine.

Sean Suen tries to integrate in his clothes the state of bursting love when lovers hug, emphasising the comfort of fabrics for the wearing experience, and utilising knit, wool, silk and other soft materials which are interwoven with leather to convey the multi-dimensional and multi-layered feeling of intimate moments. Purple, green, blue and other colors are intertwined in the obscure and mysterious fabrics, just as the summer breeze lingering in the heat of love, which is the best interpretation of romantic moments.