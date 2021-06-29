PFW: DUNHILL Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover DUNHILL Spring Summer 2022 Identities Menswear Collection presented with a fashion film created by Content Matters, On Sunday, June 27th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Models Abdullahi Amure, Andriy Skrynnyk, Keenan Gyamfi, Lawal Badmus, Louis Hart, and Nick Offord star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Mark Kean at Artlist. Styling is work of Elliott Smedley, with art direction from Ezra Petronio, and casting direction by Leila Ananna at Management+Artists. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Matt Mulhall at Streeters, and makeup artist Wendy Rowe at Caren. The collection explores identities as well as clothing archetypes, it merges style and identity, formal wear and luxury, and reimagines British masculine identities as well as the elements of the brand DNA.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

In this collection I wanted to look at certain identities. These are clothing archetypes, but also identities of Britishness, of masculinity, of uniforms, as well as those of dunhill past and the new era archetypes that we have sought to establish here. It’s really about how character and clothing work together; the idiosyncratic combinations of personal style and identity in Britain and dunhill, as well as a redefinition of them for the house. – Mark Weston, Dunhill’s Creative Director.

“The abstract work of photographic artist Ellen Carey features as a print collaboration this season. Most frequently appearing on double bonded duchesse satin, this most haute couture of fabrics takes the place of a technical shell in canoe tops, jackets and hats. Carey’s prints also feature on leather goods, such as the new era Lock bag, which finds a variety of forms this season. As Mark Weston says of the Carey prints: ‘It’s about colour, serendipity and process in her work – there is an idea of chance and elegance in the prints. Process and its possibilities through play is an on-going fascination for me, together with the importance of trusting instinct and embracing the accidentals, that sense of immediacy.‘” – from Dunhill