The Van Noord Family Star in MASSIMO DUTTI Valentine’s Day Story

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Parker Van Noord and his family Marisca, Korneel, and Bess to star in their Valentine’s Day 2022 story titled The Meaning of Love. In charge of photography was Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen, with styling from Dimphy den Otter, and art direction by Maaike Riemens. Cinematography by Marcelo Reyes.

