The Van Noord Family Star in MASSIMO DUTTI Valentine’s Day Story

Photographer Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen and stylist Dimphy den Otter team up for Massimo Dutti

Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Parker Van Noord and his family Marisca, Korneel, and Bess to star in their Valentine’s Day 2022 story titled The Meaning of Love. In charge of photography was Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen, with styling from Dimphy den Otter, and art direction by Maaike Riemens. Cinematography by Marcelo Reyes.

If you can share love… You can share time. I feel like whether it’s love or a partner or family, you always have to create this open atmosphere so you can say everything to one another.

©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anne Marieke Van Drimmelen

