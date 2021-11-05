in Menswear, Models, Spring Summer 2022

COMME DES GARÇONS HOMME PLUS Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Designer Rei Kawakubo was inspired by florals for the Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

©Comme des Garçons Homme Plus

Fashion designer Rei Kawakubo unveiled Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection in Tokyo. The collection is an ode to florals. The Existence of Flowers collection illustrates how flowers can be present for happy moments, but also for painful times and as an agent of healing.

©Comme des Garçons Homme Plus
©Comme des Garçons Homme Plus

The collection features artwork by Phoenix-based collage artist Travis Bedel (Bedelgeuse) on the backs of two long white shirts and two fur-trimmed white coats. The headpieces were made by British stylist and editor-in-chief of Dazed, Ibrahim Kamara. Also there were two footwear collaborations presented in the Spring Summer 2022 collection. The John Moore x George Cox x Comme des Garçons Homme Plus and  Nike Air Max Sunder x Comme des Garçons Homme Plus.

©Comme des Garçons Homme Plus
 
 

