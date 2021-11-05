COMME DES GARÇONS HOMME PLUS Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion designer Rei Kawakubo unveiled Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection in Tokyo. The collection is an ode to florals. The Existence of Flowers collection illustrates how flowers can be present for happy moments, but also for painful times and as an agent of healing.

The collection features artwork by Phoenix-based collage artist Travis Bedel (Bedelgeuse) on the backs of two long white shirts and two fur-trimmed white coats. The headpieces were made by British stylist and editor-in-chief of Dazed, Ibrahim Kamara. Also there were two footwear collaborations presented in the Spring Summer 2022 collection. The John Moore x George Cox x Comme des Garçons Homme Plus and Nike Air Max Sunder x Comme des Garçons Homme Plus.