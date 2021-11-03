in Lookbooks, Models, Spring Summer 2022

VTMNTS Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover the 100 looks VTMNTS debut collection by Guram Gvasalia

©VTMNTS

Fashion designer Guram Gvasalia presented the long-anticipated VTMNTS Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection. The new brand made a debut this season with a 100 looks collection. This ”secret project” was first announced in June via a teaser video.

©VTMNTS
©VTMNTS

VTMNTS shows the roots of the brand, but it’s easy to spot the differences between the two labels. There are very few jeans, only one hoodie, and no sneakers at all, but a relatively classic shoes. The collection features trucker jackets, puffers, straight-cut slacks and track pants, as well as the youthful T-shirts with bold print. 

©VTMNTS

