Easy On Me: Parker Van Noord Models Massimo Dutti Fall 2021 Collection

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their latest Fall Winter 2021 looks with a story titled Easy On Me featuring top model Parker Van Noord lensed by photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of video direction was Camille Reitzel. The collection explores between the seasons dressing, with classic formulas and offbeat details, and brings knits, puffers and tailored coats, proving that, when it comes to all-weather outfits, nothing beats uncomplicated combinations.