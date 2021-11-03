in BANANAS Paris, Bruno Staub, DNA Models, Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Nest Models, NEXT Models, Parker Van Noord, Videos, Why Not Models

Easy On Me: Parker Van Noord Models Massimo Dutti Fall 2021 Collection

Photographer Bruno Staub and top model Parker Van Noord team up for Massimo Dutti

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their latest Fall Winter 2021 looks with a story titled Easy On Me featuring top model Parker Van Noord lensed by photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of video direction was Camille Reitzel. The collection explores between the seasons dressing, with classic formulas and offbeat details, and brings knits, puffers and tailored coats, proving that, when it comes to all-weather outfits, nothing beats uncomplicated combinations.

