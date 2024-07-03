At this year’s Berlin Fashion Week, Shayne Oliver presented his latest collection, ‘FREUDIAN GLITCH: FANTASIA 2024’, under the Anonymous Club brand. Held at the Tempodrom on July 2, 2024, during the INTERVENTION II event, the collection showed Oliver’s evolving design approach. This season, his work incorporated materials such as jersey, terry, and rubber, alongside a special new line of printables. These elements reflect classic New York streetwear motifs, combined with international influences.

The theme of ‘FREUDIAN GLITCH: FANTASIA 2024’ revolves around dreams and the contradictions between personal aspirations and present-day realities. Oliver draws on Freud’s psychoanalytic theories, viewing dreams as a portal to hidden truths beneath conscious experiences. The collection features drapings and unique colorways inspired by Walt Disney, blending fantasy with darker, more extreme elements through the use of latex materials.

A notable aspect of the collection is its line of printables, which highlight the tension between traditional streetwear and avant-garde fashion. The runway show featured t-shirts emblazoned with ‘dunce baby’ and ‘TART’ graphics, reflecting Oliver’s recurring theme of contrasting innocence with provocation, challenging audience perceptions and expectations.

The Tempodrom’s arena stage was transformed to reflect the theme of distance and alienation, central to the ‘FREUDIAN GLITCH: FANTASIA 2024’ narrative. The deliberately spaced layout heightened feelings of isolation among the audience, enhanced by a whimsical orchestral soundtrack created by Billy Bultheel, Total Freedom, and Suutoo. Take a closer look at the Anonymous Club Spring Summer 25 collection in the gallery below: