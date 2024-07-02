GmbH Spring 2025: Resistance Through Rituals

GmbH Spring 2025 collection, “Resistance Through Rituals,” emerges as a powerful artistic statement. The collection, presented in a provocative show, contemplates the subtle and insidious nature of modern fascism. The designers, Benjamin and Serhat, challenge us to recognize the creeping threat of authoritarianism before it’s too late, asking if we would even notice its return amid a barrage of seemingly unrelated events that slowly erode our freedoms.

The collection draws parallels between the persecution faced by marginalized communities today and historical instances of oppression, particularly resonant in Germany, where the memories of past fascisms linger. The show opens with a reflective tone, questioning the signs of authoritarianism: the abandonment of refugees at borders, the silencing of dissent, and the erosion of human rights.

Living as queer children of Muslim immigrants in Germany, the designers’ personal experiences infuse the collection with a sense of authenticity. They present resistance not just as a political stance, but as a survival strategy for their community, which faces intensified persecution.

Models, a mix of friends and professional talent, don tailored jackets with cinched waists merged with boxer’s gowns, and intricate patchwork tops paired with micro boxing shorts and sharp-toed sneakers. These designs evoke images of modern-day warriors, prepared to stand up against oppression. The aesthetic is both utilitarian and fantastical, blending functionality with the dreamlike qualities of childhood heroes and heroines.

“Resistance Through Rituals” is more than just a collection; it is a manifesto of the values that GmbH stands for: love and justice. Each piece is imbued with a sense of purpose, reflecting the brand’s commitment to fighting for a better world. The intricate designs and bold silhouettes serve as a reminder that fashion can be a form of activism, a way to make a statement and inspire change.

As the show concludes, the message is clear: resistance is an act of love and a fight for justice. The GmbH Spring 2025 collection serves as a reminder that in the face of adversity, we must remain united. By combining together their personal experiences with broader social issues, Benjamin and Serhat have created a collection that is both deeply personal and universally relevant, urging us all to recognize and resist the creeping threats to our freedoms.

View the collection in the Gallery below: