New York Men’s Day (NYMD) Spring Summer 25, held on September 6, 2024, offered a diverse lineup of emerging talent with a focus on contemporary menswear and gender-fluid collections. Designers such as Clara Son, Sivan, The Salting, and A. POTTS brought their unique visions to the stage. The format, a two-hour collective presentation, allowed media and buyers to navigate the studios at their own pace, creating an intimate setting for in-depth exploration of each collection.

Photographer Elys Berroteràn captured backstage moments for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase. As NYMD reaches its 22nd season, the collaborative atmosphere it fosters remains central to its mission of elevating emerging designers, giving them an opportunity to shape the next wave of fashion. The event continues to serve as a crucial platform for discovering talent that challenges the norms of traditional menswear and genderless fashion.

Take a closer look at the New York Men’s Day SS25 Backstage moments in the Gallery below: