QASIMI Spring Summer 2026 Collection

QASIMI approaches Spring Summer 2026 by grounding design in reflection and material response. Under the creative direction of Hoor Al-Qasimi, the collection examines the layers of identity, memory, and cultural dialogue. Now ten years into the brand’s existence, and with eleven collections shaped by Hoor, QASIMI turns inward to consider construction as a method of thinking, not just dressing. This season honors the late Khalid Al Qasimi by continuing the conversations he started, between place, person, and texture.

The collection relies on structure through repetition and variation. Garments don’t exist as singular pieces but as parts of a larger visual system. Familiar tones, sand, black, beige, and warm browns, set the palette, while layering creates visual rhythm. Each item folds into another, without hierarchy or fixed outcome.

Among the key fabrics, memory nylon stands out. Its surface registers creases and softens them over time, drawing attention to wear and the marks it leaves behind. Used across outerwear and trousers, the textile reflects both impermanence and presence. It also connects back to Khalid’s early experiments with distressed surfaces and materials shaped by use.

Throughout the collection, layering acts as structure. Garments accumulate, referencing lived experience without needing to explain it. Functional shapes return: jackets with multiple pockets, shirts cut for repetition, and archive check patterns reworked for a new context.

This season’s artistic collaboration with Dala Nasser continues the brand’s seasonal practice of inviting artists into the process. Nasser’s work, rooted in place, decay, and material trace, appears in frayed hems, embroidered marks, and exposed seams. Her influence carries into textures that refuse polish. The garments speak through broken edges and surfaces in flux. Accessories take on this fluid approach too, with crocheted keychains shaped as hybrid animals part real, part imagined.

QASIMI also continues its use of surplus materials. Instead of referencing reuse as concept, the collection engages directly with what already exists. These materials shift from archive to form, from past use to present construction. This circular process avoids excess while making room for transformation.

Rather than expand outward, QASIMI uses Spring Summer 2026 to stay close to its core concerns. The season favors construction over spectacle, focusing on material, history, and design as tools for listening.