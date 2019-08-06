in Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

LOOKBOOK: Stella McCartney Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection

Keiron Caynes & Mateusz Chmielewski model Stella McCartney’s Spring Summer 2020 collection

Stella McCartney
Photography © Clare Shilland for Stella McCartney

Discover Stella McCartney‘s Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection lookbook featuring models Keiron Caynes and Mateusz Chmielewski captured by fashion photographer Clare Shilland.

Stella McCartney
In charge of art direction was Cornelia Temple-Richards, with casting direction from Troy Westwood, and production by Miranda McDonald. Beauty is work of Scarlett Burton.

For more looks from Stella McCartney‘s Spring Summer 2020 collection continue below:

