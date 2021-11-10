in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Menswear

Discover STEVE MADDEN Holiday 2021 Collection

Cypress Hayunga and Bryan Montanez star in Steve Madden’s Holiday 2021 campaign

STEVE MADDEN
©STEVE MADDEN, Photography by Mark Luckasavage

Fashion brand STEVE MADDEN enlists Cypress Hayunga and Bryan Montanez to star in their Holiday 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mark Luckasavage. In charge of styling was Lauren Rosenfeld, with creative direction from Matthew Ellenberger, set design by Cara Lynn, and casting direction by Ricky Michiels. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jonathan De Francesco, makeup artist Janessa Paré, and manicurist Mei Kawajiri. Production by Luke J. Perron. The campaign explores positivity, possibilities and total self indulgence.

