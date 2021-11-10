Ellery Harper Models Mercedes-Benz x Proenza Schouler Collection

Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez presented MERCEDES-BENZ X PROENZA SCHOULER The Power of Two Capsule Collection, with a campaign featuring model Ellery Harper and his mom actress Laura Dern captured by fashion photographer Harley Weir. In charge of styling was Joe McKenna, with creative direction from Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel. The collection, that features seven gender neutral designs, was inspired by the open road, and the Mercedes-Benz logo.

Mercedes-Benz has always been synonymous with sophisticated craftsmanship, and an aspirational, culturally relevant luxury that has always appealed to us.

– Jack + Lazaro

