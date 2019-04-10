Roberto Sipos Models Prada Made to Measure Double Match Collection

Italian fashion house Prada enlisted top model Roberto Sipos to model Prada Made to Measure – Double Match Spring 2019 collection for their latest campaign lensed by fashion photographers Scandebergs. In charge of grooming was hair stylist Astor Hoxha.

“Prada expands its customization service, introducing Double Match personalization for men’s shirts that lets the customer combine the brand’s iconic prints to create unique garments with striking mixes and lively color combinations.“

Photography © Scandebergs for Prada

