MFW: SUNNEI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Italian fashion brand SUNNEI presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on February 24th, during the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. For this season, designers Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina introduces stiff materials, bold proportions and structured tailoring. The collection focuses on jersey and knitwear. Brand’s recurrent nostalgia for the 1990s and 2000s is materialised in the comeback of pompom balls. Sunnei repurposes signature pieces along with eclectic, new experiments. Attention to details has become even more evident with a predominant presence of diagonal zippers on the front of dresses, skirts and trousers.
FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS
