Discover Missoni‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear advertisement featuring the latest sensation in the European alternative rock scene singer Tamino Amir Moharam Fouad lensed by fashion photographer Harley Weir, with creative direction from Angela Missoni.

“The Missoni Summer 2019 campaign is resplendent in the nocturnal lights of space, as the stars and planets transform into an ethereal background. Skies are as blue as a baroque theatre, with close-up and extended views of galactic, sandy and blazing destinations.

The meditative Tamino wears suits in loom-knit or woven fabrics with grosgrain-like textures as he contemplates the obscurity of space.“





