Felix Spooner & Jason Ellis Model Represent FW19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Represent‘s Fall Winter 2019 collection lookbook featuring models Felix Spooner at AMCK, and Jason Ellis at Elite London captured by fashion photographer Jordan Green. In charge of styling were George Heaton, Mike Heaton, and James Gullick, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Bryony O’dame at AOFMPRO using Dermalogica.

“For Fall/Winter ’19, Represent explores iconic British eras in fashion from a contemporary viewpoint, updating heritage classics with modern silhouettes and materials.

Influenced by Represent founders George and Mike Heaton’s carefully curated personal wardrobes, the new offering combines the brother’s evolving tastes and their journey in creating the brand. Each piece reflecting a moment in their youth updated with the lessons leant from adulthood.

British architectural elements such as statue graphics receive an animated update; shapes are stretched and contorted to reference the modern age of changing beliefs and upheaval in current British society. Confusion and division has been a primary source of inspiration stemming from the UK’s current relationship with the European Union and the unknown future to the British way of life the brothers have grown up to know.“





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.