The North Face x UNDERCOVER Present SOUKUU Season 3

The North Face has teamed up with Japanese streetwear brand UNDERCOVER, led by Jun Takahashi, for their third collaboration: SOUKUU Season 3. This collection blends performance trailwear with innovative, minimalist designs, crafted from durable fabrics that promise both style and functionality. The collection’s color palette stays true to sleek, muted tones of black and navy, offering cold-weather adventurers an elevated take on rugged outdoor gear.

SOUKUU Season 3 builds on the success of previous collections by incorporating The North Face’s VECTIV and Windwall technologies into its pieces. These advanced features, along with convertible shell pants and trail-ready gear, ensure that the collection is designed for outdoor exploration in any climate. The Soukuu Hike Ventrix Mountain Jacket, crafted from durable ripstop fabric with a water-repellent finish, and the Soukuu Shell Jacket, featuring reflective details and multi-pocket functionality, stand out as must-haves for navigating harsh conditions.

The collection doesn’t stop at outerwear—accessory highlights like the Trail Run Insulated Gloves and Dotknit Balaclava provide warmth and protection, while the 38L backpack and Soukuu Summit Adventure Trail Shoes offer versatility and durability for any expedition. Each piece reflects the signature blend of luxury and utility that both The North Face and UNDERCOVER are known for.

SOUKUU Season 3 will debut exclusively for XPLR members at The North Face Concept Store in K11 Art Mall on October 30th at 11 AM, with more store locations to follow.