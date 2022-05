Fashion brand MANGO enlists top model Thibaud Charon to star in their latest Spring Summer 2022 menswear story titled Cosmopolitan Summer lensed by photographer Paolo Steve. The session highlights modern easy to wear pieces such as printed slim fit linen suit, flowy shirt, thermoregulating cotton polo shirt, darts lyocell trousers, relaxed linen lyocell shirt, cotton pleated bermuda shorts, 100% linen regular-fit shirt, and short-sleeved knit shirt.