Fashion brand ARKET presented their Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection with a lookbook featuring the handsome Mohammed Abubakar lensed by fashion photographer Misha Taylor. In charge of art direction was Lucía García Rey, with styling from Tereza Ortiz, set design by Pernilla Lofberg, and casting direction by A L M Creative Casting. Beauty is work of hair stylist Josefin Gligic, and makeup artist Kristina Kullenberg. Production by Hello Production.