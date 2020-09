Fashion photographer Adam Katz Sinding captured Tom Ford‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 advertising campaign starring Elias de Poot, Erik van Gils, Gena Malinin, Henry Kitcher, Joel Dent, Malick Bodian, Niks Gerbasevskis, and Tae Min Park. In charge of styling was Carine Roitfeld, with hair styling from Duffy, and makeup by beauty artist Diane Kendal.