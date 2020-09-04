CLOSER LOOK: Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2021 Show in Tokyo

Take a closer look at Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton‘s Spring Summer 2021 Message in a Bottle menswear show presented in Tokyo, on Wednesday, September 2nd. Louis Vuitton voyage set sails from Shanghai in August, and now, the crazy characters, known as Zoooom with friends, disembark in Tokyo.

Modelled by the local humanity of the port of call, the collection celebrates multiculturalism and the memory of a historic crosscultural exchange. In the 1960s, a musical dialogue between Jamaica and subcultural England manifested in the entrancing genre of ska

On the Spring-Summer 2021 runway, the influences come alive in a conversation between ancestral and urban tribes, boyhood memories and progress.