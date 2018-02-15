Tom Poppleton Models Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2018 Collection

By  |  Comments

Tom Poppleton

Fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan captured Margaret Howell‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign featuring Tom Poppleton at Premier Model Management. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger, with casting direction from AAMO, and beauty by hair stylist Shon Hyungsun Ju, and makeup artist Sam Bryant.


Tom Poppleton

Tom Poppleton

Tom Poppleton

Tom Poppleton

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items