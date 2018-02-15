Tom Poppleton Models Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2018 Collection
By |
Comments
Fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan captured Margaret Howell‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign featuring Tom Poppleton at Premier Model Management. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger, with casting direction from AAMO, and beauty by hair stylist Shon Hyungsun Ju, and makeup artist Sam Bryant.
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Related Itemsad campaignsMenswearSS18
← Previous Story Jon Kortajarena is the Face of Messika Spring Summer 2018 Collection