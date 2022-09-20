Fashion house United Colors of Benetton unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 campaign featuring models Geron McKinley, Terry Tyler, and Vinnie captured by Giampaolo Sgura. In charge of art direction was Andrea Incontri, with styling from Jacob K, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Franco Gobbi, and makeup artist Luca Cianciolo.

“It celebrates diversity with a more intimate and contemporary approach, connected to the infinite facets of each individual. It was born from a desire to enhance United Colors of Benetton’s values and revisit its aesthetic codes without betraying its unmistakable style. The Fall Winter 2022 Campaign, by new art director Andrea Incontri, marks the beginning of a new phase.” – from Benetton