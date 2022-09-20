in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2022.23 Campaigns, Giampaolo Sgura, Menswear, Videos

Be Everything: United Colors of Benetton Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Models Geron McKinley, Terry Tyler and Vinnie star in United Colors of Benetton’s FW22 Campaign

Benetton
©BENETTON, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura

Fashion house United Colors of Benetton unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 campaign featuring models Geron McKinley, Terry Tyler, and Vinnie captured by Giampaolo Sgura. In charge of art direction was Andrea Incontri, with styling from Jacob K, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Franco Gobbi, and makeup artist Luca Cianciolo.

It celebrates diversity with a more intimate and contemporary approach, connected to the infinite facets of each individual. It was born from a desire to enhance United Colors of Benetton’s values and revisit its aesthetic codes without betraying its unmistakable style. The Fall Winter 2022 Campaign, by new art director Andrea Incontri, marks the beginning of a new phase.” – from Benetton

Benetton
©BENETTON, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura
Benetton
©BENETTON, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura
Giampaolo Sgura
©BENETTON, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura
Giampaolo Sgura
©BENETTON, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura
Giampaolo Sgura
©BENETTON, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura
Giampaolo Sgura
©BENETTON, Photography by Giampaolo Sgura

ad campaignsFW22Menswearvideos

Jordan Barrett is the Face of L’Officiel Hommes Liechtenstein Fall 2022 Issue