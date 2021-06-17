Discover VERSACE Resort 2022 Menswear Collection presented with a lookbook featuring models Fabio Silva, Nacho Penín, and Simone Bricchi lensed by fashion photographer Theo Sion. Styling is work of Jacob K, with beauty from hair stylist Alessandro Squarzam and makeup artist Miriam Langellotti. The playful collection brings optimism with vibrant colors, psychedelic prints, and bold looks.

I think there’s a renewed sense of optimism right now and I wanted this collection to speak to that. This season is about having fun again and it feels right to put something positive into the world. We’ll never return to the old world or to the old ‘normal,’ there’s no going backwards. This is what the new now looks like to me. – Donatella Versace

See more looks from the collection at designscene.net.