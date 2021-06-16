Phil Foden is the Cover Star of i-D Magazine Summer 2021 Issue

Manchester City and the England national team midfielder Phil Foden takes the cover of i-D Magazine‘s New Worldwi-De edition lensed by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan. In charge of styling was Max Pearmain, who for the cover selected Pringle of Scotland jumper and Anderson & Sheppard polo shirt. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Anne Sophie Costa using M·A·C Cosmetics, both represented by Streeters. Casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DMCASTING, and production by Ragi Dholakia Productions.

Where I’ve come from has helped me achieve what I want in the game. Playing football with my mates everyday on the streets, or when I’m at home constantly doing keepy ups, I think I’ve always been obsessed with football. It helps when you just love football like I do. I wake up buzzing to get into training, so when I’m there I make sure I listen to people who want to improve my game. I just play my game and believe in my ability. I think that I can make the difference in every game I play in, and take every opportunity I’ve got – Phil Foden

Photography © Alasdair McLellan for i-D Magazine, see more of the story at i-d.vice.com