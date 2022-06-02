VERSACE Summer 2022 LA VACANZA Collection

Italian luxury brand VERSACE presented their Summer 2022 LA VACANZA campaign featuring models Cheikh Dia, Dyanira Hurbucher, Fedor Kurbatov, Iris Law, Fares Ben Mbarka, and Liv Parsons captured by fashion photographer Camille Summers-Valli. In charge of styling was Allegra V. Beck, with beauty from hair stylist Karim Belghiran, and makeup artist Luca Cianciolo. The campaign explores a group beach holiday, and it captures an unapologetic flair and energetic fun that reflects the brand’s idea of vacation lifestyle. For the campaign models are wearing vibrant summer styles.

